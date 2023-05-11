Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

Went into water in Powers Creek

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the woman found floating face down at the mouth of Okanagan Lake has died.

Sgt. Greg Woodcox said that a 911 call was placed by a friend of the 74 year old victim, who was allegedly taking photos on a rock when she slipped into Powers Creek, just after 10a.m.

The woman was found floating face down just before 11a.m. CPR was immediately performed, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

“This was a tragedy that will affect many and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly. Our hearts are with the family of this woman,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Powers Creek has been moving swiftly in recent days due to freshet season, heavy rains and at times, high temperatures.

Powers Creek on the morning of May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Breaking News

