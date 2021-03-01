Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)

With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

For those shopping online – a practice that’s grown during the COVID-19 pandemic – disposing of delivery packaging can sometimes be a confusing process.

From Styrofoam packing peanuts to bubble wrap – there’s a place for all waste.

In a handy guide to recycling packaging materials released last month, Recycle BC says single-layer plastic envelopes and protective plastic envelopes – including those that are bubble wrap lined – can be taken to Recycle BC Depots or London Drugs, as can foam packaging.

READ ALSO: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

However, protective paper envelopes lined with bubble wrap can’t be re-used because the layers of paper and plastic can’t be effectively separated. This packaging is garbage.

Bubble wrap and plastic air packets or pillows can be taken to a Recycle BC Depot or London Drugs and all paper materials – such as packing paper and cardboard boxes, can simply be put into paper recycling. Large boxes must be cut down to pieces smaller than 76 cm by 76 cm.

All materials that have to be returned to a Recycle BC depot or London Drugs should be kept separate from paper, containers and glass to prevent contamination.

London Drugs accepts plastic bags, over wrap, foam packaging and other plastics but only one grocery bag of each material can be deposited per visit.

Visit recyclebc.ca for Recycle BC’s depot locator.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria on the road to zero waste

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating
Next story
Feds hoping for AstraZeneca shots this week as Pfizer-BioNTech prepare next delivery

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 80+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The fundraising effort to purchase 40 hectares west of Cottonwood Lake announced its success this week. Photo: Submitted
Cottonwood Lake fundraiser reaches goal

The community group has raised $400,000 to purchase 40 hectares of forest

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

Lesley Garlow, Indigenous educator at Touchstones Museum of Art and History, with two of many red dresses hanging outside Nelson City Hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Red dress exhibit outside Nelson City Hall calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls

The REDress Project has also been installed in Touchstones gallery

BC Ambulance Crews prepare to evacuate a sick Greenwood boy by helicopter on Friday, Feb. 26. Photo: Submitted
Greenwood boy taken to hospital by BC Ambulance helicopter

Greenwood volunteer firefighters helped prepare the chopper’s landing

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that's supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

Most Read