Winter storm warning issued for Kootenay Lake area

Environment Canada says Highway 3 could see up to 70 cm of snow

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Kootenay Lake area.

Snow fall that began Wednesday will continue through Thursday and bring 40-to-70 centimetres over Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada advises non-essential travel should be postponed until conditions improve.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Check for updates to road conditions at drivebc.ca.

Environment Canada weather