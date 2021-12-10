Winter storm to pass over West Kootenay

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Kootenay Lake region.
A storm is expected to bring 20-to-30 centimetres of snow and
winds of 50-to-70 km/h to Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass starting Friday evening through Saturday.
“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”