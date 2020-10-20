A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Williams Lake RCMP are reminding the public to be careful around firearms after a man in Williams Lake was treated at hospital for what police believe was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:29 p.m. officers were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim currently receiving medical treatment. A 34-year-old man had been brought to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said officers conducted a thorough investigation, talking to witnesses and examining the scene at a residence in the 600 block of Winger Road in Williams Lake.

Police believe that the wound was self-inflicted and all evidence to date suggests that it may have been accidental.

“When handling firearms it is very important to make sure it is not loaded. This could have had a very different outcome,” said Byron.

