Wildfires reported near Grand Forks after overnight lightning storm

The fires are burning at around 100 square metres as of Wednesday morning, Aug. 4

Overnight lightning strikes sparked three small wildfires to the west and east of Grand Forks, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

Two fires were reported Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the Gibbs Creek area, around 1 kilometre west of Highway 3 from the nearest intersection at Danshin Village Road. Those fires are burning at an estimated 0.01 hectares (100 square metres), according to the dashboard.

A third fire, also reported Wednesday, is burning a similar span at Chandler Creek, around three kilometres southeast of Christina Lake.

The Gazette is awaiting comment from the BC Wildfire Service’s Southeast Fire Centre.

— more details to come

 

