Blue Rodeo and frontman Jim Cuddy close out the first and only day this year’s Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Blue Rodeo and frontman Jim Cuddy close out the first and only day this year’s Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Wildfires force cancellation of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Friday night ends at Main Stage with performance by Blue Rodeo

After a very smoky first night, Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES organizers announced they were cancelling the remainder of the festival.

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) announced Saturday morning, Aug. 19, that a decision was made to cancel the event following communications with local fire officials and the RCMP.

“At every planning stage the SAFMS follows a safety first approach to ensure our patrons, volunteers and community health and safety is a priority,” said the SAFMS. “While the City of Salmon Arm is not currently under an evacuation order, the communities to the North and South are facing evacuation alerts and orders…

“Canceling the 31st Annual ROOTSandBLUES was a difficult decision to make and one we did not take lightly.”

The SAFMS said in coming weeks it would be in touch with ticket holders to provide more information. For the time being, while messages are being monitored the SAFMS said individual inquiries will not be answered.

The festival began Friday, but suffered a lengthy delay due to a power failure.

“Thank you for your understanding,” said the SAFMS.

Multiple evacuation orders and alerts remained in effect Saturday morning in areas of the North Shuswap, Electoral Area G (Sorrento), Turtle Valley and Chase.

Read more: North Shuswap directer surveying damage in Scotch Creek after wildfire

Read more: Sorrento on evacuation alert as devastating Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsSalmon Arm

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All flights in and out of Kelowna remain cancelled due to wildfires
Next story
Fund started for those looking to help British Columbians impacted by wildfires

Just Posted

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

The health and stability of the lake shore are crucial to the survival of kokanee salmon. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.C. hydro companies, feds accused of ignoring kokanee salmon in Kootenays

Kootenay Boundary Regional Firefighters brought a blaze near Rossland under control last night. Photo: contributed by KBRFR
Kootenay Boundary firefighters called to suspicious Rossland fire