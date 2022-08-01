Wildfire west of Kaslo leads to evacuation alert for 14 properties

Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A fire west of Kaslo has prompted an evacuation alert for 14 properties.

The Briggs Creek fire began sometime Monday and by the evening had grown to 386 hectares. BC Wildfire Service said the fire, which is believed to have been started by lightning, was located approximately 6.5 kilometres from the community of South Fork and 11.5 km west of Kaslo.

In response, the Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an evacuation alert for properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road.

An evacuation alert is a precursor to a possible order and requires residents be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice.

The 14 properties under alert include:

2130 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2138 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2140 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2150 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2160 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2180 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2188 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2194 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2198 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2201 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2209 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2215 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2221 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD

2225 KASLO CK SOUTH FORK RD