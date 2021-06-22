BC Wildfire Service map

Wildfire north of Deer Park on Lower Arrow Lake under control

The fire was caused by lightning

A wildfire sparked by lightning between Deer Park and Fauquier on the east side of Lower Arrow Lake is now under control.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, June 20. It has remained small, at 0.4 hectares.

Two initial attack crews (six people) are fighting the fire.

In spite of the dry weather, there are only two fires currently burning in the Southeast Fire Centre. The second fire is near Osoyoos and it also is very small.

There are eight fires burning across the province. The George Road Fire south of Lytton is the largest at 350 hectares.

RELATED: Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

RELATED: On summer’s cusp, Kootenay forests are at record dry levels

READ MORE: Industrial fire outside of Trail ravages recycling plant


