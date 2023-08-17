BC Wildfire Service planes filling up near Syringa Creek Provincial Park before heading to the Goose Creek fire. Photo: Bryan DeKeles

Wildfire north of Castlegar remains out of control

Goose Creek fire behaviour is expected to increase based on windy forecast

The Goose Creek wildfire, 15 kilometres north of Castlegar near Pass Creek, continues to burn out of control as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Today (Aug. 17) there are over 30 ground crews working on the fire. Support from helicopters performing water bucketing operations is taking place as visibility allows.

Visibility has been hindered by the wildfire smoke that rolled into the area on Wednesday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the smoke in the area is coming from large fires to the northwest in the Kamloops Fire Centre — not from local fires.

BCWS says the Goose Creek fire is displaying rank-two fire behaviour with pockets of rank-three, meaning it is a moderately vigorous surface fire with an organized flame front and occasional candling.

Fire behaviour is expected to increase based on windy forecasted conditions.

In anticipation of forecasted conditions, crews have been establishing water delivery and laying hose around priority areas of the fire.

The perimeter is reported as 10.41 hectares as of Thursday afternoon.

Structures are not currently threatened and there are no evacuation orders or alerts in effect at this time.


