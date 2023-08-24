Firefighters needed to be shuttled by helicopter to the blaze burning in Spallumcheen in tough terrain. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

Firefighters needed to be shuttled by helicopter to the blaze burning in Spallumcheen in tough terrain. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

Wildfire near Armstrong held at 1.7 hectares

Baker blaze in Spallumcheen with challenging terrain had firefighters shuttled in by helicopter

Firefighters have gotten a handle on the blaze burning in Spallumcheen.

The Baker Forest Service wildfire is held at 1.7 hectares.

Located near Kendry Creek, the fire was sparked Monday, Aug. 21 by lightning (suspected).

“Due to the challenging terrain; helicopters have been shuttling in the firefighters to undertake ground attack along with aerial helicopter support to battle this fire,” the Township of Spallumcheen said.

Four attack crews provided ground coverage supported by two helicopters Wednesday morning.

“The cooler wet weather has helped crews manage the fire and work the perimeter which has allowed them to get a better idea of the size,” Spallumcheen reports.

The Township thanks BC Wildfire crews “who are working this extremely difficult fire for your dedication and quick response which has helped to prevent a rapid spread of the fire and keep our community safe.”

READ MORE: 13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

READ MORE: RCMP condemn self-declared convoy that wanted past Shuswap wildfire blockade

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsNorth Okanagan Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held
Next story
Feelings of elation as Walroy Lake wildfire held, Kelowna evacuees to return home

Just Posted

Trail council agreed to a one-term for BC Housing to relocate the downtown shelter to this Riverside Avenue property. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail council approves 1-year permit for Riverside Avenue shelter

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop

Ymir Backcountry Lodge, which operates in the mountains south of Nelson, has been ordered to cease operations by the forest ministry. Photo: Backcountryskilodge.ca
Backcountry ski lodge near Nelson ordered to close

Boundary District Hospital’s emergency room closed its doors on Saturday, Aug. 19, from midnight to 8 a.m. because there was no physician available. File photo
Doctor shortage forces Grand Forks hospital to temporarily close ER