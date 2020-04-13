Wildfire east of Merritt, 50 ha in size, classified as ‘held’

Firefighters on scene working to gain more accurate track of fire’s perimeter

The Lauder Road fire, located approximately 8.5 kilometres east of Highway 5A, east of Merritt, is now classified as held.

As of noon Monday, it remains estimated at 50 hectares in size. It grew from an estimated 20 ha in size to 50 ha. overnight.

Four firefighters are on scene today, working to gain a more accurate track of the fire’s perimeter.

“The fire was in higher elevation, so it would have experienced freezing temperatures overnight and that would have helped the fire put itself out,” said Kamloops Fire Centre information officer, Kyla Fraser.

Black Press Media earlier reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

READ MORE: Several wildfires burn in Kamloops Fire Centre

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

Across the province there are currently 11 active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

Up to date info on active wildfires can be found here.

Most Read