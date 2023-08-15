UPDATE: Wildfire burning north of Pass Creek grows to 10 hectares

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Castlegar. Photo: Submitted BC Wildfire Service planes were filling up near Syringa Creek Provincial Park before heading to the Goose Creek fire. Photo: Bryan DeKeles

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Pass Creek and west of Krestova.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. It is visible from most of Castlegar.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has launched a full attack on the fire including air support. Water skimmers could be seen repeatedly filling up near Syringa Creek Provincial Park on Tuesday before heading to the fire.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 10 hectares.

BCWS is listing the cause of the fire as lightning.

More to come …

