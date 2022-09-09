There is a fire burning just east of Hope and is very visible to traffic along Highway 1 Friday morning (Sept. 9). There is no threat to nearby homes, according to officials. (Edward Ryder/Facebook)

There is a fire burning just east of Hope and is very visible to traffic along Highway 1 Friday morning (Sept. 9). There is no threat to nearby homes, according to officials. (Edward Ryder/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

No current threat to homes in the community, and more fire crews are on the way

A wildfire burning very close to Hope is now estimated to be about 30 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service updated the fire information Friday morning, adding that the fire is burning on an extremely steep slope at rank three, “meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire with an organized flame front and occasional candling.”

They are working on the fire with the Hope Fire Department, and there is a ground crew, response officers and five helicopters on scene with additional crews on their way.

They said that despite the visibility of the fire, there are no structures or infrastructure threatened at this time.

The fire is in the Flood Falls area and has been burning since sometime overnight. BC Wildfire has listed the fire as human caused.

The public are reminded to keep the Flood Falls Road area clear for responders.

A BC Wildfire map shows the location of the fire at Flood Falls Trail near Hope Friday morning (Sept. 9). (BC Wildfire map)

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

More to come.

READ MORE: Police cleared in death of man who fell from Mission Bridge

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Breaking Newsfire

 

A fire is burning very close to the town of Hope. (Evguenia Stilinovic/Facebook)

Previous story
Visitors bearing tributes gather in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Next story
Canada could see tripling of people living with dementia in next 30 years: Landmark study

Just Posted

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Lobo the donkey might just be B.C.’s most popular political figure in the upcoming municipal elections. (Kayla Mellville photo)
Donkey running to be mayor of Grand Forks becomes ‘voice of the people’

Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)
Creston man wrongly identified as sex offender