Update: Wildfire near Trail under control

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue was on scene as a fire burned close to local businesses on the Warfield hill on Hwy. 3B near Trail. Photos: Jim Bailey KBRFR Helicopter flies over Trail and Teck to Columbia River for water support.

A wildfire that was burning on Hwy 3B on the Warfield hill just above Trail has been brought under control.

The B.C. Wildfire Services updated the status of the fire at 4:41 p.m. (Sunday, Aug. 13) and reported that the fire is suspected to be human caused and about 0.6 Hectares.

Due to vigorous suppression efforts and a full response by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue, with the assistance from Teck fire crews, and BC Wildfire Service helicopter, it is believed that there is no more threat of the fire spreading.

The fire was first discovered just after noon today. Several passes of the helicopter dropping water on the blaze and the work of local firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to nearby residential areas.

***

A wildfire is burning on Hwy 3B on the Warfield hill just above Trail.

The B.C. Wildfire Services reported that the fire was discoverd just after noon today (Sunday, Aug. 13) and said the cause is undetermined.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Firefighters were on scene as the blaze was located on the hill above the Tunnel Pub and A.J. Collision.

Two helicopters were providing air support, and still fighting the blaze as of 1:30 p.m.

