Whitewater Ski Resort to add new chairlift in 2023

The lift will provide access to a new part of the mountain

Whitewater Ski Resort has announced a new quad chair lift, which will begin operating for the 2023-24 season. Illustration: Whitewater

Whitewater Ski Resort announced Friday it will build a new chairlift to open for the 2023-24 season.

The quad chairlift will start at the base of the resort, carrying on to Silver King Ridge in a new area above the Silver King Chair.

“Whitewater is known for its steep, playful terrain, and the new quad truly aligns with the Whitewater brand by opening access to more of that type of terrain,” said Colby Lehman, Whitewater Ski Resort’s outdoor operations manager.

“This new quad will also reduce the demand on the current Silver King lift, which ultimately will make for a better experience for both experts and beginners who ride the Silver King Lift.”

The lift will run 430 metres and will take as many as 1,600 people per hour to more than 160-plus new acres. The resort said it will also add a few new groomed runs to the area.

The Silver King Chair will also remain in operation.

Construction on the new lift begins this summer.

