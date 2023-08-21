Whitewater Ski Resort has opened Hummingbird Lodge and Campground. Photo: Submitted

Whitewater Ski Resort has opened Hummingbird Lodge and Campground. Photo: Submitted

Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees

The ski resort near Nelson is opening up its new camping and RV sites

Whitewater Ski Resort says it is opening up its new Hummingbird Lodge and Campground to wildfire evacuees who need free accommodation.

The lodge, which only just opened to the public in July, has 15 forested tenting spots, six powered RV sites and four non-powered RV sites.

“The team at Whitewater Ski Resort and the Hummingbird Lodge hopes this can help alleviate some stress for just a few of the many people that have been displaced in our province,” the resort announced in a statement Monday.

“A big thank you to everyone that is working incredibly hard to keep our communities safe as we navigate the most challenging wildfire season to date.”

The spots are open to anyone displaced by wildfire in the B.C. Interior for the duration of their evacuation orders.

People who wants to book online can do so at hummingbirdlodge.ca using the code Kootenay Support for a campsite or RV location. Guests are required to provide their address on booking and upon arrival.

The resort is waiving the cost of the sites but will still charge $4, which it said can’t be avoided as it is connected to their booking software.

Non-essential travel to six communities in the Okanagan area is restricted until Sept. 4. About 35,000 people are currently displaced by evacuation orders while 30,000 are also on alert as wildfires destroy large areas in the Central Okanagan.

At least 58 structures had been confirmed lost to the disaster by West Kelowna’s fire chief as of Monday.

READ MORE:

B.C.’s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis

National wildfire incident response group meets ahead of cabinet retreat

‘Frying into bacon for bears’: Penticton hiker saved from Crater Creek inferno

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked

Just Posted

Whitewater Ski Resort has opened Hummingbird Lodge and Campground. Photo: Submitted
Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn

On set of the Hallmark film, Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance, filmed at Fernie Alpine Resort in November-December 2022. Photo: Submitted
New study to explore potential growth of Kootenay film industry

BC Wildfire Service personnel, wildfire crews and local firefighters have been battling more than 300 active wildfires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted