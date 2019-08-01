What’s on your mind for this federal election?

Readers can submit questions to the paper to have them answered on the record by candidates

What issues do you want to see addressed by the next federal government?

The Boundary Creek Times and Grand Forks Gazette will be asking candidates for the federal riding of South Okanagan–West Kootenay weekly questions in the lead-up to the Oct. 21 federal election. We will send them the question on the Monday and ask that answers come in by the following Monday afternoon.

Candidates will have a full week to come up with an answer that is 150 words or less and, if they get their answers to us by deadline, we will print them in the opinion section of the paper along with the following week’s question.

Because this paper is for its readers, it only makes sense that its readers be the ones to ask what’s on their minds. (Like letters to the editor and submissions, we reserve the right to edit and cut submissions for clarity – or, if the question is irrelevant to federal politics, ignore it).

So please, send questions that you want to see politicians answer on the record to jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca, along with your name and contact information so that we can let you know if and when you can expect to see answers from your candidates.

Thank you for your help and support,

– Grand Forks Gazette and Boundary Creek Times Staff

