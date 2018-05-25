A tiger dam set up along 72nd Street last week. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

What is a tiger dam?

They were used downtown last week - what is this flood mitigation tool?

A tiger dam is one of many flood-mitigation strategies used by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary last week. The dam is a series of water-filled tubes that create a barrier over a metre in height. The dam must be placed on completely flat ground, and anchored into the pavement at regular intervals along the length of the dam.

In Grand Forks, the RDKB used over a kilometre of dam along Riverside Drive and 72nd Street. Several businesses and homes were located on the outside of the tiger dam during this time, which Emergency Operations Centre director Chris Marsh said was a difficult but necessary decision, and volunteers gathered in the area on Thursday and Friday to sandbag buildings on the outside side of the dam. Some local businesses have smaller versions of these dams which were in use around their individual buildings.

Ultimately, the predicted second peak did not reach as high as anticipated and the tiger dam was not needed to protect the downtown from floodwater. It is being disassembled this week.

Previous story
Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops holding at 1,600 hectares
Next story
RDKB, province reach agreement flood clean-up fees

Just Posted

RDKB, province reach agreement flood clean-up fees

Flood victims will not have to pay at the landfill to tip flood-damaged goods.

‘Resilience centre’ to open Saturday

The opening will feature a pancake breakfast for flood victims.

Chilliwack student volunteers with Salvation Army

The student was one of three who came to Grand Forks.

MP Cannings’ long-awaited wood-use bill passes in House vote

The private member’s bill is his first to pass the House, a rare feat for rookie MPs in opposition

Flood 2018: What comes next

Most evacuation orders have been rescinded, and residents are starting to return home

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Most Read