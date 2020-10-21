People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

WestJet will soon be offering full refunds to all customers who had their flights cancelled due to COVID-19, the airline announced Wednesday (Oct. 21).

The airline said refunds will be offered in the original form of payment.

More to come.

Most Read