Westbridge, Rock Creek, Midway and Grand Forks under flood watch

The West Kettle River and its surrounding tributaries have been upgraded to Flood Watch, where the latest hydrologic modelling predicts the heaviest rain, up to 50mm, will fall through Friday and Saturday.

A High Streamflow Advisory is maintained for the Boundary Region including the Kettle River, Boundary Creek, Granby River and surrounding tributaries (excluding the West Kettle River above).

An unsettled weekend of wet weather still lies ahead with severe thunderstorms forecast in the Boundary. Most areas in the Boundary, however, can expect 15mm of rain to fall through Friday and Saturday.

“There is a lot of uncertainty on the location and amount of rainfall heading our way. Staff are regularly monitoring forecasts and we are also prepared should the rainfall shift from the forecasted areas,” says RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC Director Mark Stephens. “All rivers in the Boundary area are currently at or near normal levels. Sandbag stations are being deployed across the Boundary as a precautionary measure,” he adds.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

Sand bag stations are being deployed to the following sites for residents at greatest risk of flooding:

· Westbridge Community Hall

· Rock Creek Riverside Centre

· Midway Public Works

· Grand Forks: 18th Street (behind cemetery & up from dog park).

Residents must bring their own tools and equipment (shovels, transportation). They should also stay informed about local freshet conditions, and ensure they have considered plans for moving valuable items, livestock or other items to safe locations if required.

Regularly monitor the emergency.rdkb.com website as well as the @RDKB_Emergency twitter feed for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts. Use it to find out the ways you can protect your home, how to make an emergency plan and build your grab & go bags so that you can leave at short notice if you have to.

If you have not already registered, sign up for emergency notifications at https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration.

