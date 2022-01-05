West Kootenay towns and cities brace as another major snowstorm blows in

The City of Trail is still cleaning up after the snowstorm pelted municipal roads and streets with upwards of 25 cm of snow earlier this week. Photo: Trail Times

Towns and cities throughout the West Kootenay are bracing for another hit of snow after Environment Canada issued a storm warning early Wednesday (Jan. 5).

The advisory covers the entire West Kootenay – Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass – and forecasts the blizzard to span overnight and into Friday.

Snow accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres (eight to 10 inches) are expected over the next several days before the storm is forecast to ease off to flurries.

The weather agency advises commuters to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. As well, commuters are urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

In the City of Trail, public works crews are still clearing roads and sidewalks after the municipality was covered in over 25 cm (10 inches) of snow earlier this week.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as crews continue to work on keeping the roads clear,” the city states.

Read more: Smoke Eaters upcoming home game postponed due to COVID

Read more: Selkirk College closed Jan. 4 due to snow



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructuresnowstorm