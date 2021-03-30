West Kootenay Regional Airport gets $720,000 in provincial funding

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of many airports to receive provincial funding boost. Photo: Betsy Kline

The West Kootenay Regional Airport (WKRA) is receiving a big funding boost thanks to the provincial government.

On March 30, the province announced they would be spending $16.5 million to support regional airport operations throughout the province.

WKRA will be getting $720,000.

Castlegar CAO Chris Barlow says the money will be used to maintain levels of service at the airport.

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic.

In order to qualify for the money, each airport had to submit a letter of interest confirming its role in hosting medevac services, identifying its pre and post COVID-19 revenues, and its revenue and expenditure projections for 2021.

“People who work in or rely on community airports know how difficult this past year has been,” said Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. “We’re making sure that people across the Kootenay West riding will still have access to the services they need and jobs they and their families rely on by supporting local airports.”

A number of other West Kootenay airports also received funding: Trail Regional Airport — $180,000, Nelson Airport — $90,000, Nakusp Airport — $13,000, $Grand Forks Airport — $90,000 and Creston Valley Regional Airport — $180,000.

This funding announcement is on top of the B.C. Air Access Program grants announced in mid-March. WKRA received $375,000 from that grant, while Nelson’s Norman Stibbs Airport received $159,420 and Trail Regional Airport received $65,000.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Air Travelcastlegar