West Kootenay Regional Airport to get almost $1.3 million in upgrades

Funding from the federal government will enhance lighting at Castlegar’s airport.

The West Kootenay Regional Airport will be getting upgrades to its airside lighting and electrical systems thanks to funding from the federal government.

The Government of Canada will be spending $1,296,811 to install runway indication lights and an omni-directional approach lighting system, replace constant current regulators and a standby diesel generator with fuel tank and install a runway precision approach path indicator system.

The government’s announcement of the funding says that these updated systems can improve safety, lower energy costs, improve visibility and reduce costs related to maintenance and repair.

This funding comes from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

To date, the West Kootenay Regional Airport has received more than $6 million in ACAP funding for nine safety projects, including this project, new snow-clearing equipment and the rehabilitation of the runway, apron and taxiway.