West Kootenay local governments to receive over $25 million from provincial grant

Nelson and the Regional District of Central Kootenay each receive over $4 million

Premier David Eby is seen here with Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang (right) at an announcement for local government infrastructure in Surrey on Feb. 10, 2023. Photo: Anna Burns

Nelson is receiving over $4 million from the provincial government to use on infrastructure, amenities and recreation services.

The money comes from the one-time $1 billion Growing Communities Fund announced in February that will support 188 municipalities and regional districts. West Kootenay communities will receive over $25 million from the grant.

“Our communities are growing and this puts more pressure on community centres, parks and swimming pools that families rely on. To help, we’re providing the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history,” said Premier David Eby in a statement.

“The new Growing Communities Fund will help local communities get building. Growing communities need our support and this funding will make a big difference for everyone.”

Nelson’s share of the fund, which totals $4,151,000, was announced Friday.

“I know first hand how much pressure is on local governments to deliver the services and infrastructure that communities need, and this investment will open countless doors for our communities,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a statement.

“As both a former staff member and a city councillor, I am so pleased that our government is giving a much-needed funding boost to make our communities better places for people to thrive.”

Other local West Kootenay governments receiving the grant include the Regional District of Central Kootenay ($4.02 million), Castlegar ($3.09 million), Trail ($2.98 million), Creston ($2.35 million), Rossland ($2.15 million) Grand Forks ($1.98 million), the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary ($1.77 million), Warfield ($1.19 million), Nakusp ($1.16 million), Salmo ($1.13 million), Kaslo ($919,000), New Denver ($704,000), Slocan ($624,000), Silverton ($585,000).

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs said in a statement the funding was calculated by providing every government $500,000, then adding extra based on population size and per-capita population growth between 2016 and 2021.

Governments will receive their share by the end of March.