West Boundary man pleads not guilty to criminal, driving charges

A Greenwood man pleaded not guilty to one count of flight from police and two Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) charges when he appeared at Grand Forks provincial court Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Olav Straume, 39, is also charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to which he pleaded not guilty this summer. He is separately charged with flight from police under the Criminal Code of Canada and with driving while prohibited and driving on a suspended license, both under the MVA.

Telling the court clerk to record the plea, Judge Craig Sicotte ordered Straume to reappear on all of his matters on March 8, when the judge said the court would fix a date for his provincial charges.

The accused is scheduled to stand trial for his drug charges on March 10, Sicotte said.

