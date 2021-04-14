ANKORS held a small demonstration outside Nelson City Hall and the courthouse Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of the province declaring the toxic drug supply crisis. Photo: Tyler Harper

‘We’re all supposed to take care of each other’: 5 years of toxic drug supply crisis marked in Nelson

Over 7,000 people have died in B.C. since the crisis was announced in 2016

Next to the bushes in front of Nelson City Hall, Serge Tetrault planted tiny signs meant to evoke tombstones. Near the front of the display, one sign stuck out: “How many more will have to die?”

Five years into B.C.’s toxic drug supply crisis, with over 7,000 people dead, it remains a question without an answer.

“People are dying left and right, and nobody’s really noticing,” said Tetrault.

AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS) held a small demonstration Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the day in 2016 when the provincial government declared the crisis.

From April 2016 through to the end of February 2021, 7,072 British Columbians have died. Thirteen people have died in Nelson, with six of those deaths occurring in 2020.

On Wednesday, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson announced $45 million in funding for programs aimed at stopping poisonings caused by illicit fentanyl in street drugs.

Malcolmson also said B.C. will request a federal exemption to decriminalize personal possession.

Although the federal government introduced Bill C-22 in February, which repeals some mandatory minimum penalties for drug offences, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far resisted calls for decriminalization.

But, according to people on the front lines of the crisis, allowing personal possession is only one of many solutions needed.

Amber Streukens, ANKORS’ harm reduction peer navigator, advocates for a safe supply of drugs in B.C., albeit with changes from the current model.

Last year the province created a program that allows doctors and nurses to prescribe alternatives free of fentanyl that satisfy opioid addiction.

But the suggested amounts of hydromorphone or morphine don’t replace the high found from street drugs. They are also not easily accessible — only two health care workers in Nelson prescribe them — and aren’t supported by years of research.

Streukens wants to see safe supply changed to include sourced and tested substances delivered at federally exempted compassion clubs.

“This is a stopgap perhaps, but it is possibly one of the only things that will keep people safe from an extremely toxic street supply,” she said.

As she stood outside city hall on Wednesday, it was hard for Streukens to feel any optimism. She had thought the declaration of a public health emergency would lead to significant changes.

Instead, more British Columbians died in 2020 than any previous year.

“It’s just heartbreaking to present the same solutions over and over and over again and to see no movement,” she said.

Tetrault said he knows people who have died during the crisis and questioned society’s empathy for those dying from drug poisoning.

“I don’t think this is how the human race is supposed to live,” he said. “I think we’re all supposed to take care of each other.”

READ MORE:

Six people died of overdoses in Nelson in 2020

Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Drugsfentanyloverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Kootenays. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Highest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in 2021 for Nelson

The Nelson local health area had 13 new cases in early April

ANKORS held a small demonstration outside Nelson City Hall and the courthouse Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of the province declaring the toxic drug supply crisis. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘We’re all supposed to take care of each other’: 5 years of toxic drug supply crisis marked in Nelson

Over 7,000 people have died in B.C. since the crisis was announced in 2016

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said Grand Forks Mounties are likely headed for a busy spring and summer. File photo
Grand Forks RCMP reports slight increase in crime stats over this point in 2021

Property crime and mental health checks are up significantly, according to Sgt. Darryl Peppler

Ron Mattiussi was voted in as Greenwood’s interim chief administrative officer, effective Monday, April 12. File photo
Greenwood hires interim manager

Mayor and council voted in Ron Mattiussi as interim chief administrative officer at Monday’s council meeting, April 12

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversay of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
VIDEO: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Most Read