Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit record-highs this spring. (Black Press Media file)

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Prices at the pump dipped under $1.60 a litre for the first time in over a month in Metro Vancouver this weekend.

As of Sunday, GasBuddy reported an average price of $157.3 a litre, down 4.3 cents from last week’s average of $161.6.

Metro Vancouver has been rocked by record-high gas prices this year, with some gas stations reaching over $1.70 a litre, leaving the region with the dubious honour of having the highest prices in North America.

Amid the surge in gas prices, Premier John Horgan called on the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate the issue, including why wholesale, pre-tax prices are 24 cents higher in Vancouver than in Edmonton.

Historically, Horgan said in a May 7 letter to the commission, wholesale prices have been 2.5 to four cents more expensive in Vancouver.

The probe will include “compelling oil companies as witnesses to explain their prices to the commission,” the province said in a May news release.

READ MORE: Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

READ MORE: 50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices, says poll

READ MORE: Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

Just Posted

Home-run derby set for GFI

June in Grand Forks means baseball season

Local students shine at district track meet

More than 200 students took part in the event at Perley Elementary

Painting rocks to encourage local hikers

Hutton Elementary students lay motivational stones along hiking trails

Council advances with cannabis shop, sees flood costs

Flood insurance recoveries may have brought in more than $1M

City has one month to decide on supportive housing

If council rejects the zoning ammendment, BC Housing can go back to 2nd Street location

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Most Read