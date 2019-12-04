Weather warning for West Kootenay passes

Up to 20 cm expected to fall at higher elevations

Be careful if you’re driving over the West Kootenay’s mountain passes today.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Boundary and Kootenay area.

“A front over southern BC will exit the province this evening,” says the report. “Snow associated with this system will taper off tonight. Another 5 cm of snow can be expected.”

The system has been dropping snow on higher elevations, and rain in the valley bottoms, since the morning. At least 20 cm was expected to fall in total at higher elevations.

Environment Canada and Drive BC warn motorists to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Meanwhile, a pair of accidents near Christina Lake this morning are being cleared up. Some traffic has been able to move past the obstructions this afternoon after the highway was closed for most of the morning.