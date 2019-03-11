Weather warning for Kootenay mountain passes

Take time and be cautious as up to 20 cm of snow falls at high elevation

Be careful driving the West Kootenay’s high passes over the next day.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from the Paulson to the Kootenay pass.

It says it expects up to 20 cm of snow to fall Monday night and into Tuesday at high elevations.

“An approaching frontal system will track across the southern interior tonight. Snow at times heavy will begin this evening and persist through Tuesday,” the warning says. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

You can continue to monitor weather conditions by visiting the DriveBC website.