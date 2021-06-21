Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Serena Lapointe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

The group was armed with tons of chalk, ready to decorate the sidewalk around a pond in Whitecourt, Alta.

Led by Sarah Letkeman, through the Rotary Club of Whitecourt, their goal was to sends messages of love and support in the wake of the discovery of the graves of 215 children at the former residential school in Kamloops.

Letkeman said that after seeing something similar in another community, she decided to do something in Whitecourt because the news of the graves weighed heavy on her heart.

“Having a stepson who is almost 13 and my son who is two, it’s heartbreaking to think about what the children went through.”

Since the Kamloops residential school graves came to light, more graves have been found elsewhere, including Brandon, Manitoba. Due to public outcry, several provincial leaders have announced they are putting money towards further testing, including Ontario and Alberta.

Letkeman said that encouraging people to be curious about the topic is essential.

“I hope that every person, Indigenous or not, can start exploring this subject from a place of genuine curiosity. We have to be more open-minded and try to drop those perspectives that have been learned. If you come at something with curiosity, there is no judgement. It is just exploratory, and you never know what you can find, both in yourself and in other people.”

Her brother, Blaine Letkeman, attended with his three daughters. H had recently taken one of his daughters to Kamloops to visit the residential school site.

“I was able to talk to a couple that was in the school when they were children. They met each other in there and got out and had a child of their own. They talked about how bad it was for them to be taken from their families and punished for doing things in the school,” explained Letkeman. He said that being there was overwhelming.

“My grandma was in residential school, and I have other family members that were too. My dad was drafted for the Edmonton Oilers. He ended up not going and drank himself to death because my grandma was totally against the white man. She was in residential school, and then they placed her on a reserve, and that was all she knew. When my dad went out of the reserve, she got scared and told him to come back. So, he went back and was dead by the time he was 42,” he explained.

“It’s unfortunate, but eventually, you have to draw the line. I have aunties and uncles that still suffer from alcoholism, and that is all part of this. It all stems from the residential schools. It’s ruined people’s lives because they don’t know anything else. My daughters and I will never know our language. I was not able to pass anything on to my daughters. It’s bad.”

Though the couple he spoke to in Kamloops had a happy story to share after their time at the residential school, the experience still left long-lasting marks.

“It ruined their families. A lot of people could not do anything even though they knew something was wrong. They ended up just drinking to try and forget about it. There is a lot of alcoholism, and it’s a tough chain to break. I’ve been sober ten years myself.”

He said that racism against Indigenous People isn’t as bad as it used to be but that the problem still exists. He also said that education is vital in helping move forward.

“That’s one of the big reasons I wanted to take my daughter with me to Kamloops. When I was a kid, my mom didn’t tell me anything about being Native and being proud to be Native. I’m happy to share this with my kids,” said Letkeman.

He said that Canada bringing in new cultures without dealing with the lost culture of Indigenous families is hurting many.

“Our country is letting all these other people in when we already have these people here that need help. Our natives, the Indigenous people, already here in this country, need our help from coast to coast. We are helping other people and not looking at what’s happening right here.”

Delores Gosselin attended the chalking event with her sister, Sharon Keyawasew. Their father is a residential school survivor.

“He spent ten years of his life in there, from age six to sixteen. He didn’t want to talk about it. When they started inquiring about the residential school with the survivors, and they were in the process of giving out money, he got one payment, and they wanted to interview him so he could get more money. They wanted him to talk about his experiences there, and he couldn’t. I had to translate for the lawyer in Cree, and when the lawyer asked me to ask my father to share his residential school experiences, all he did was stare straight across with big gobs of teardrops in his eyes. He couldn’t talk about it. So, that was the end of that.”

She said that alcohol caused the separation of her parents and that now her father lives in an extended-care home in Grande Prairie.

“We all grew up here in Whitecourt, and it was a great place to grow up. We didn’t know what living on a reserve was like. I do know a lot of people over 40, and most of us have parents that were in residential school. My mom wasn’t, but her mom was. Her parents died when she was eight years old, so she was taken to a convent and grew up there.”

Gosselin and Keyawasew said their father suffered from his experience and that it showed in how he parented. “He was demanding and aggressive. We didn’t know where that came from, but I’m assuming that came from his upbringing in residential school,” she explained.

Gosselin said people should try and imagine what it would have been like for a child in residential school.

“Try to feel what these kids must’ve felt. There was no love. They couldn’t see their parents,” she said. “We are all one people. We have the same colour blood. Our skin might be a different colour, but we all feel love, and we all feel hate. But love should outweigh hate.”

RELATED: Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

RELATED: Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Timber company logging near Nelson raises local concerns
Next story
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Just Posted

Trees blown over by a windstorm in forest owned by Anderson Creek Timber. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber
Timber company logging near Nelson raises local concerns

Anderson Creek Timber owns 600 hectares of forest adjacent to the city

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

(Front to back) Hunter Denamy, Jodryn Weigel, Ella Churchill and Kaya Van Holst round City Hall on their grad float Saturday, June 19. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks Secondary School’s Class of 2021 crosses the stage

Saturday’s parade and grad ceremony went off without a hitch

Waneta Manor is located on Laburnum Drive in Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Senior dies as Trail tenants continue wait for broken elevator to be fixed

The elevator in Waneta Manor has been out of commission since February

Christina Lake Fire Department’s Chief Joe Geary eyes the camera from behind the wheel of the department’s 40-year-old bush truck. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Christina Lake FD needs new equipment, upgrades, prompting loan by RDKB

It’s not whether the department needs the equipment, it’s how voters will pay for it, says Regional District

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Most Read