Police watchdog probes shots fired, arrest of pair in Cranbrook

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the events surrounding the arrest of two suspects in Cranbrook on Monday, Nov. 9.

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the events surrounding the arrest of two suspects where gunshots were fired in Cranbrook on Monday. Nov 9.

RCMP officers attended a house 200-block of 16th Avenue North at 4:45 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a news release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

A man and woman left the residence and reportedly tried to drive away in a vehicle. RCMP officers attempted to stop them, and shots were fired.

The two suspects continued driving for a short distance, before being involved in a collision and fleeing on foot, according to the IIO.

Both suspects were found and taken into custody, one with the help of a police service dog, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The IIO investigation will examine what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the injuries.


