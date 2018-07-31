VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Dozens of animal lovers gathered in front of Quesnel’s provincial court buildings on Tuesday to call for tougher sentences for animal abusers.

Karin Adams had her first appearance in provincial court in Red Deer on Tuesday in relation to her being found with eight dogs in a hotel in Innisfail, Alta., earlier this month.

READ MORE: Dog hoarder charged in Alberta weeks after pet seizure in Quesnel

Adams and her daughter, Catherine, have a long history of animal abuse and are currently under a 20-year ban from owning animals, dating from a 2015 case in Houston, B.C.

Sixteen dogs were seized from the pair when they were in Quesnel on July 4. The BC SPCA said the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting.

Adams’ case was put over until Aug. 14.

Protesters took to the streets in Quesnel, marching around the downtown block with colourful signs to spread their message.


ronan.odoherty@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study
Next story
B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Just Posted

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Most Read