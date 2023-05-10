Pills being sold as Down that were involved in a drug poisoning last week tested positive for fentanyl and other toxic substances. (The Canadian Press)

Warning issued after street drugs test positive for fentanyl

Pills involved in drug poisoning last week were sold as Down

A warning has been issued about a toxic drug circulating on the streets of Grand Forks.

AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS) released a statement about pink-coloured pills sold as Down that contain fentanyl and trace amounts of fluorofentanyl and bromazolam.

The warning comes after pills were tested that were involved in a toxic drug poisoning last week.

For the safety of all those who use substances, ANKORS is recommending people do not use drugs alone and tell someone they trust who is sober in case they need to call for help, only use a small amount at first to test its potency, don’t mix alcohol with drugs, have a Naloxone kit and be ready to call 911 if it doesn’t feel right.

For those who witness a toxic drug poisoning, be prepared to give rescue breaths and administer Naloxone if the person shows signs, such as decreased breathing.

Mobile drug testing is available twice a month in Grand Forks. The next session will be May 16 at the Gospel Chapel at 7048 Donaldson Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Naloxone kits are available at Grand Forks Outreach by calling 250-444-0334. They are also available at Pharmasave on Central Avenue.

