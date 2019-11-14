Warfield Director elected to head seat on regional board

Newly elected RDKB board chair Diane Langman (left) takes her seat at the directors table for the first time, alongside Grace McGregor, returning vice-chair. (Submitted photo)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RKDB) board of directors elected Diane Langman as the new board chair at the Nov. 13 board meeting.

Langman has represented the Village of Warfield on the regional board for the last three years, while she has served as mayor of Warfield. This is her first time elected to the head seat at the regional table.

“I am honoured to serve my first term as chair of our board of directors and to have received the support of my peers to represent the region as a whole for 2019 and 2020,” Langman said.

“I am committed to working with vice-chair Grace McGregor to unite our directors around key issues important to all residents of the regional district. I also want to thank Director Roly Russell for his dedicated service as board chair for the past two years.”

Acclaimed to the position, McGregor returned to her role as vice-chair for the third consecutive term.

“It’s going to be great to serve another term as vice-chair and I look forward to working with Chair Langman,” she said. “Between the two of us, I’m confident we can combine new ideas and past experience to serve the residents of our region.”

The last time an East End director sat as the RDKB board chair was in 2013. In December that year, McGregor was elected to the position, replacing Larry Gray, a Fruitvale councillor and director, who chose to step down.

McGregor served as board chair until 2017, which is when Russell, Electoral Area ‘D’/Rural Grand Forks director, was elected into the position. He sat in the role for two terms and worked as vice-chair for two terms before that.

The next board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Trail Board Room.

The regional district serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas.

The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.



