On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

On Feb. 8, police reported a Salmon Arm man wanted by the RCMP and missing since Jan. 21 was arrested in Ontario. (File photo)

Wanted Salmon Arm man missing with two daughters arrested in Ontario

RCMP reported man went missing from Salmon Arm home on Jan. 21

A missing Salmon Arm man wanted by police was arrested in Ontario.

On Feb. 1, Salmon Arm RCMP stated Caleb Gerbrandt and his two daughters had gone missing from his Salmon Arm residence on Jan. 21, 2022, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The RCMP announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, that Gerbrandt had been arrested and the “well-being of his daughters had been confirmed.”

“Earlier today… Salmon Arm RCMP received confirmation from its partners in Ontario that Caleb had been located and arrested, and will be returned to British Columbia at a later date to answer to the charges before him,” commented RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

Police stated Gerbrandt had recently been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Read more: RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man missing with his two daughters

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

missing personRCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport
Next story
B.C. population tops 5M in 2021, province grows by 7.6% since 2016

Just Posted

Cannabis farm turns a corner with Midway council

Midway residents gather at the village elementary school Sunday, Feb. 6. Photo courtesy of Tasha Ho
Midway council wants village school to stay open

A significant change that will affect the 2022 KIJHL playoffs was announced Wednesday, that will see Creston Valley, pictured here playing the Kimberley Dynamiters earlier this season, move from the Eddie Mountain Division to the Neil Murdoch Division, rather than the Golden Rockets. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces change to 2022 playoff format

Stock image.
Spat over dogs resolved at Grand Forks court