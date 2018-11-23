Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

Former British Columbia attorney general Wally Oppal is defending the Speaker of the legislature, saying Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave amid an RCMP investigation.

Oppal made the comments after meeting with Plecas and his special adviser Alan Mullen at the legislature today.

RELATED: Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

The Speaker announced Thursday that Oppal was appointed as a second adviser in the situation at the legislature that saw sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk of the house Craig James escorted from the building on Tuesday.

Oppal says he can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation, which has seen the appointment of two special prosecutors and the RCMP issue at statement confirming its investigation pertaining to administrative duties.

RELATED: Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

He says there is an ongoing criminal investigation underway and it will take a considerable length of time to be resolved.

Attention has focused on the Speaker’s actions in bringing the investigation forward and the hiring Mullen, but Oppal says those are secondary details to the investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek
Next story
Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Just Posted

Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek

The pair plan to walk to Nova Scotia

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Brown pelican, hurt twice, dies in BC SPCA care

Bird rescued in Victoria while in distress from injuries that may have been caused by dog attack

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

Most Read