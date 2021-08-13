Walk-in vaccine clinics to pop up in Christina Lake, West Boundary, says Interior Health

The Interior Health Authority (IH) is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics in Christina Lake and the West Boundary starting tomorrow.

The first clinic pops up outside the Ice Creamery at 1651 Christina Frontage Rd, running from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. As a tasty incentive, IH said it will give store gift cards to people who vaccinated people on their way out of the clinic.

The health authority bought the vouchers, according to the Ice Creamery.

IH will host another vaccine clinic at the Beaverdell Community Hall (5841 Hwy 33, Beaverdell) from from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

Both clinics are open to walk-ins who are over 12 and who’ve either not had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or who’ve had their first shot at least 28 days before those clinics pop up.

