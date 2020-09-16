Volunteer seniors staying away from Grand Forks thrift store during pandemic

The store has reduced hours and no longer opens on Saturdays.

A Grand Forks non-profit is operating under a skeleton crew after local anxiety over the potential spread of COVID-19 saw its volunteer staff drop by more than a half.

Less than half of Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store volunteers came back to work at the shop since it re-opened in July. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Of the 93 volunteers at the Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store, around 40 have come back since it re-opened in July, according to the store’s assistant treasurer, Sharon Kennesey.

READ MORE: Sorting through success at the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store

READ MORE: Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store celebtrating 50 years

Helping out at the thrift store has been a fixture of many area seniors’ lives, Kennesey said from behind a plastic barrier by the cash register. An overhead sign says the store has donated “equipment for patients’ comfort and care” at Boundary Hospital worth upwards of $2.8 million dollars since the year 2000.

“A lot of girls have been here over the years,” said store volunteer, Jo Balazs. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

But their age demographic is at a high risk of contracting COVID-19, and many volunteers have decided to stay away from the store until the pandemic is under control.

Assistant treasurer Sharon Kennesey said she estimates the average age of volunteers is 70. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

“Our volunteers have to feel safe and comfortable. It’s all about the volunteers: That’s why we ask the public to wear a [face] mask and sanitize their hands when they come in.”

“We’re careful,” she stressed.

To that point, the stores allows a maximum of 10 customers at a time. Walk-in’s are met by store greeters whose job it is to make sure that shoppers sanitize their hands and wear a face mask — their own face masks, Kennesey told the Gazette. The store does not provide masks.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and sanitize their hands as they come in. (Laurie Tritschler - Grand Forks Gazette)

Store running reduced hours over fewer days

“The girls” (and the few men) who are volunteering are doing their best to do the work of a full staff. But, following COVID guidelines has added greatly to the work that has to be down, and the store has had to cut its weekly hours and close on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, no one can try on outfits because there are not enough volunteers to sanitize the store’s fitting rooms.

Kennesey said everyone at the store greatly values their clients’ loyalty.

To make it easier on their regulars, the store no longer requires that people book ahead of time to make donations.

The store closes half an hour earlier during the week, shutting its doors at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksVolunteervolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke gets into our eyes
Next story
B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Just Posted

Seven additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

City of Grand Forks files court injunction against alleged ‘Bare Ass Beach’ campers

City officials said they went to the court after reaching “an impasse” with people living in a riverside RV

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Grand Forks to decide bylection logistics after city finds elections officer

Rumours of a B.C. election aren’t helping the job search, a city official explained

Grand Forks postal workers to continue mail deliveries despite wildfire smoke

The city post office said carriers were given the option to stay at home this week

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

The trial must go on: Nelson’s Capitol Theatre to host Supreme Court case

The manslaughter trial of an RCMP officer will start at the theatre on Sept. 28

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Most Read