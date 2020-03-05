A screenshot of a home security video showing a student firing bear spray at another student on Reece Avenue next to Chilliwack secondary school on March 4, 2020. (YouTube)

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Chilliwack RCMP are investigating after a security video was made public that shows one teenager firing bear spray into the face of another near Chilliwack secondary school (CSS) on Wednesday.

The one-minute-48-second clip shows seven young people walking west on Reece Avenue, three with scooters, just before 1 p.m. on March 4, 2020.

As they approach Williams Street, three other teenagers walk past them in the other direction and a vocal confrontation ensues. The seven turn back and follow the three culminating in one youth in a white hoodie taking something from another in his group. He or she then points and something is seen sprayed in the face of one of the three others.

The back-and-forth yelling continues as the three head in the direction of CSS.

The location is well-known in Chilliwack and beyond for videos of odd, illegal and dangerous activity posted on YouTube by the homeowner, Rob Iezzi, who has several cameras set up.

Iezzi’s cameras have captured property theft, dangerous driving, accidents and more. He posted one video before Christmas of a person stealing a Christmas-tree sized chunk of cedar hedge, and once he got a clip of a vehicle speeding away from a nearby homicide scene.

• READ MORE: A year in review from Chilliwack’s most infamous intersection

• READ MORE: UPDATE: Christmas-tree-sized hedge theft captured on Chilliwack security video

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk said they are investigating the report of a youth being bear-sprayed in the location on March 4.

Vrolyk said all parties involved have been identified, all are under the age of 18, and the Chilliwack school district and the parents of the youth have been engaged.

“We are currently working with all partners to determine if this matter will proceed criminally or if it will be best to deal with the situation using extra-judicial measures,” Vrolyk said.

