VIDEO: Teck to pilot antimicrobial coating on Lower Mainland buses to combat COVID-19

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)

With ridership still down from pre-pandemic levels, a Lower Mainland bus network is working with Teck Resources Limited to test an antimicrobial coating on high-touch areas.

At a Tuesday (Nov. 10) press conference, CEO Kevin Desmond said this would be the first time a North America transit agency would use copper-based products and a protective coating called organosilane to keep the system germ free.

“We’re doing this because research has shown that organosilane coating provides long-lasting protection against bacteria and because copper has self-sanitizing properties that can kill up to 99.9 per cent of all viruses and bacteria on its surface,” Desmond said. “And yes, we believe this can include COVID-19.”

TransLink will test the copper products and organosilane coating on two trolley buses on high-ridership routes and two SkyTrain cars on the Expo and Millennium Lines. The transit agency said the surfaces will be swabbed twice per week to determine antimicrobial effectiveness and assessed for durability at the end of the first month. The four-week pilot project is scheduled to roll out on Nov. 15. The effects will also be studied in a partnership that includes Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, the Coalition for Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR) Canada and the University of British Columbia.

“We understand the public’s concern over being in shared public spaces,” Desmond said, but not that “internationally, there’s no evidence of COVID-19 spread linked to transit.”

The $90,000 pilot project will be paid for by Teck Resources Limited, CEO Don Lindsay said.

Copper’s antimicrobial properties are well known and researched, VCH medical microbiologist Dr. Marthe Charles noted.

“We want to see if these products are durable and if they will retain their ability to kill germs over time while on public transportation,” Charles said. “If this study was to be successful, self-disinfecting surfaces containing copper would become a valuable addition to cleaning hands and cleaning surfaces.”

Desmond said that TransLink didn’t necessarily expect ridership to increase dramatically as a result of this pilot. Ridership has been down significantly, at about 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in mid-September. As to whether or not the antimicrobial project could lead to a fare increase, Desmond said it’s “way too early to even be thinking of something like this.”

READ MORE: TransLink launches limited edition Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass cards for fall

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusTransitTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study
Next story
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Just Posted

President Chantel Evers of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 59 led her first Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Forks cenotaph Wednesday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Continuity and change at Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion

President Evers talked Remembrance Day and the future of Branch 059 with The Gazette

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

Up to 40 cm of snowfall is called for the mountain passes along Highway 3. Photo: Michelle Bedford
Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Snow is forecast for the higher elevations Thursday morning and in valley at night

A Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
PHOTOS: Grand Forks honours its veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 led a small service at the cenotaph downtown

Ikasha, or "Shining Raven Woman," is pictured here at David Seven Deers' outdoor studio Tuesday, Nov. 10. Her name means "place of beautiful water" in Halkomeelem. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City council helps with new home for Grand Forks’ Ikasha

Charitable donations would help fund a new home for the sculpture

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: Teck to pilot antimicrobial coating on Lower Mainland buses to combat COVID-19

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Real estate sales are setting records in the Kootenays. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Record breaking real estate sales continue across the Kootenays

KAR reports a total of 434 residential unit sales were recorded by the Multiple Listing Service® in October 2020, a rise of 41.6 per cent from October 2019.

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Edmonton Institution for Women in Edmonton is shown on Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. The Correctional Service of Canada says five inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Advocate says second COVID-19 wave has inmates locked down in ‘atrocious’ conditions

Contact tracing is underway and testing is being offered at the three federal institutions affected

Most Read