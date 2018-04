Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Well there’s something you don’t see everyday.

A beaver was caught on video hanging out in a pool of water at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s campus in Newton today.

The footage shows the beaver swimming in a body of water outside the school, located along 72nd Avenue.

The critter is also seen cleaning itself along the water’s edge in the video, posted to the university’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.



