VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Melon-headed whales swim in the water off Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Matthew Thayer/The News via AP)

Authorities say one whale calf has been found dead on a beach on the Hawaii island of Maui near where 10 other whales were found stranded alive.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Regional Marine Mammal Response Coordinator David Schofield said Thursday the calf was found about a mile north of the other melon-headed whales.

He says the calf is believed to be part of the same social grouping as the whales found alive.

Veterinarians euthanized four of the whales after determining they were in grave condition and nothing more could be done to save them.

The other six whales were refloated to the ocean. Schofield says the six came back ashore but eventually made it out to deeper water.

Officials monitored the area on Friday just in case they return.

“The last time we saw them, they seemed to be moving in a healthy manner to deeper waters. So it’s our hope that they got their bearings about them and were able to head out to sea,” Schofield said.

NOAA and University of Hawaii scientists will examine the whales to determine what caused the stranding.

READ MORE: Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Melon-headed whales are found in deep, tropical waters worldwide. They grow to be about 9 feet (3 metres) long and are named for the bulge in their foreheads.

Audrey McAvoy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre
Next story
‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Just Posted

Kettle River Museum shoots for concert sell-out

Kelowna country music star Ben Klick will play at the Midway museum on Aug. 31

Boundary food bank grows with demand and support

The 2018 flood pushed the food bank into a bigger space and services have grown to fill the void

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Don’t let unwanted pets loose in the wild

The American bullfrog can wreak havoc on western painted turtle habitat

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Most Read