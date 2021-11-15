VIDEO: Search and Rescue helicopters bring Lougheed Highway evacuees to shelter in Agassiz

(Adam Louis/Observer)
Evacuees from the Lougheed Highway mudslides are rushed to a bus to be taken to a nearby shelter on Monday afternoon. (Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)

Search and Rescue helicopter crews have been running around the clock, rescuing stranded motorists from the Lougheed Highway following a double landslide.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth estimated up to 100 vehicles were stranded between two landslides between the Seabird Island area and Ruby Creek.

Immediately upon disembarking the helicopter at the Agassiz Fairgrounds, the evacuees were whisked away on transit buses to the nearby Agassiz Agricultural Hall to rest and recover. A number of Agassiz residents have opened up their homes to evacuees and offered to donated food and water to the cause.

Donations are now being accepted at the Ag Hall on Pioneer Avenue. Items being accepted currently are packaged snack foods, juice boxes and fresh individual fruit.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsfloodingHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
B.C. records 1,270 new cases, 16 COVID deaths over the weekend
Next story
Access to Merritt prohibited, care homes evacuated as flooding continues

Just Posted

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

(L-R) Danny and Ben Macfarlane met with The Gazette at The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena during the Bruins’ Remembrance Day Skate Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Boundary Brothers now teammates on Grand Forks Border Bruins

(L-R) Clark Coyston, real estate broker at Grand Forks’ RE/Max Home Advantage, joins the office’s Rae Coleman, Tammy Schembri, Jazz McPherson and Candice Becker for a photo behind a mountain of donated bottles and cans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks realtors raise money for city cat shelter

Columbia River in Trail. Photo: Trail Times file
Kootenay Boundary regional district monitoring river levels as parts of B.C. flood