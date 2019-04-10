VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Scientists have revealed the first image ever made of a black hole.

Astronomers revealed the picture on Wednesday in Washington. They assembled data gathered by eight radio telescopes around the world to show the violent neighbourhood near a supermassive black hole.

The image looks like a glowing eye. Co-discoverer Jessica Dempsey says it is a vivid ring of light that reminds her of the powerful flaming Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Nothing, not even light, escapes from supermassive black holes. They are the light-sucking monsters of the universe theorized by Einstein more than a century ago and confirmed by observations for decades. The event horizon is the point of no return around them.

The results are being published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press

