One person was killed and two injured in a Coquitlam crash Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

The children range in age from six to 17.

RCMP are now revealing that five children were hit in Monday’s multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam.

Police previously reported that three pedestrians had been hit in a three-vehicle collision at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent. One person died, and the other were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, RCMP are now saying five children, ages six to 17, were involved, and that it’s been determined only two vehicles had crashed.

A grey Dodge Charger heading south on Mariner Way was going to turn left onto Riverview when it collided with an oncoming black BMW.

“The impact of the collision caused the BMW to spin onto the raised traffic island where five children were standing: three girls aged 17, 13 and 10 and two boys aged 11 and 6,” the release said.

The RCMP now say two of the children, the 13-year-old girl and the six-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The girl succumbed to her injuries.

Both drivers are cooperating. Impairment and distraction do not appear to have been factors.

Surrounding roads were re-opened near midnight.

Coquitlam RCMP have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m.

