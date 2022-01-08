Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks
Next story
BCTF calls for N95s, boosters, enhanced ventilation to curb Omciron spread in schools

Just Posted

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels, seen here during a game in December, are among the four KIJHL teams to report positive COVID-19 cases on their rosters. Photo: Jim Bailey
UPDATED: KIJHL games postponed after 4 teams report COVID-19 cases

The assessed value of a typical Nelson single family home is now 646,000. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson has highest housing value in West Kootenay

Trail’s weekly cases have soared as numbers increase across the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Trail adds 121 new COVID-19 cases as infections increase across West Kootenay