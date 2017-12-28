VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Oak Bay and the wider Vancouver Island community are struggling to cope with the senseless loss of sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry in the Christmas Day double homicide that rocked the community.
The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders and Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen announced a candlelight vigil on Willows Beach where the girls often played.
If you're struggling right now in #oakbay and don't know who to call, consider calling 211 or go on-line to BC211. Help is available.
— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 28, 2017
keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.