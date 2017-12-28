VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Oak Bay and the wider Vancouver Island community are struggling to cope with the senseless loss of sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry in the Christmas Day double homicide that rocked the community.

The community is responding to the tragedy by offering support however they can: churches are opening their doors to mourners, residents are organizing food for first responders and Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen announced a candlelight vigil on Willows Beach where the girls often played.

 

