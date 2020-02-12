The demonstration also shut down the intersection of Kootenay and Baker Streets. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: Nelson’s BMO branch occupied by pipeline demonstration

Local activists are protesting the bank’s financial stake in the Coastal Gaslink pipeline

Nelson’s Bank of Montreal branch was occupied Wednesday by activists demanding the bank divest itself from the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline.

Participants crowded the lobby, wrapped themselves around a post and denounced the $6.6-billion pipeline, which is being partially built on Wet’suwet’en territory despite opposition from hereditary chiefs.

Ali Christie, who took part in the demonstration, criticized the bank for participating in anti-Indigenous colonialism.

“The reason we’re at Bank of Montreal today is we’re encouraging the bank to divest from its $4 billion worth of money that it’s put into the CGL pipeline, and for everyone who has an account with BMO to divest because this institution is supporting the abuses of Indigenous people,” she said.

The demonstration also shut down the intersection of Kootenay and Baker Streets. Officers from the Nelson Police Department were on hand, but said they wouldn’t remove activists from the bank.

A report last month by Rainforest Action Network cited a $4.3-billion loan by BMO to TransCanada Pipelines as part of the pipeline project, which will carry natural gas 670 kilometres from Dawson Creek, B.C. to an LNG facility near Kitimat, B.C.

Scotiabank, CIBC, Toronto Dominion and Royal Bank of Canada were also said to be supporting the project in various ways.

“If it can happen on one territory it’s going to happen time and time again,” said demonstrator Anne Marie Child.

“This is the people uprising and we’re showing our support and solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, the Wet’suwet’en people and Indigenous youth.”

The Star has reached out to the Bank of Montreal for comment.

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
The activists encouraged bank customers to take their money elsewhere. Photo: Tyler Harper

Local activists stage a sit in at Nelson’s Bank of Montreal branch Wednesday. The demonstration was meant to shed light on BMO’s financial stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Photo: Tyler Harper

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues
Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

Most Read