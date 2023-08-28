Planned ignition work on the McDougall Creek wildfire, near West Kelowna. (BC Wildfire Service)

Planned ignition work on the McDougall Creek wildfire, near West Kelowna. (BC Wildfire Service)

VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

Protecting properties continues to be a priority for fire crews on Aug. 28

Fighting the still out-of-control McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna has been a challenge for crews on the front lines.

A lack of visibility due to heavy smoke has been an ongoing issue, and over the past weeks, firefighters have been forced to pull back to safe locations intermittently as a result of dangerous conditions.

Despite the massive effort, and due to the explosive nature of the fire and its rapid growth, approximately 189 properties have been damaged. The number of structures damaged remains unknown as multiple buildings may be located on a single property.

Ten days after the wildfire entered the city, West Kelowna’s Fire Department is returning to normal day-to-day operations, and maintaining increased visibility in the city, and supporting the continued firefighting operations where necessary.

Several properties in West Kelowna and Regional District Central Okanagan Electoral Area West remain under an evacuation order.

Interior Health has started the return of long-term care residents to Village at Smith Creek now that threat of wildfire has been reduced.

Those properties, and others on evacuation alert, can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is part of the Grouse Complex wildfire which includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

People with property inside of evacuation zones are now able to check to see the status of their homes.

The tool only applies to residents who had a property placed on evacuation order. It can be accessed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

READ MORE: Group helps Okanagan wildfire victims sift through rubble

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No jail for Kelowna Mountie after pleading guilty to assault
Next story
VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

Just Posted

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Coroner’s inquest into fatal Castlegar police shooting begins

Lumber company representatives want the Regional District of Central Kootenay to lobby for them at the Union of BC Municipalities conference. File photo
RDCK asked to advocate for West Kootenay sawmills

From left, Joe Roshinsky, David Edwards, Harold Stoochnoff and Glenn Clark were at the 68th Avenue entrance of Rockwool on Friday. About 160 fellow unionized employees went on strike after negotiations between the United Steel Workers and the company failed to reach a deal. Photo Karen McKinley
Workers at Grand Forks Rockwool plant on strike

Cal Hockley, ‘61 Trail Smoke Eaters captain, and Norm Lenardon stopped for a photo in front of the mural dedicated to the ‘61 Smoke Eaters and Minor Hockey Day in Canada in February, 2014. Hockley passed away in December 2020. Photo: Jim Bailey
Remembering Trail Smoke Eaters legend, Norm Lenardon